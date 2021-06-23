Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Is The Escalade Pickup Truck Cadillac Refuses To Build

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know how much hip-hop artists love using the Cadillac Escalade in their music videos, but when they're rapping about all their cash, they never mention how those dollar bills are transported. Well, the summer's perfect way to flex on your fam has arrived. This is the Escalade pickup, and it's a mashup of the blingy Caddy SUV and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. There's no better way to transport your hoes (and other garden equipment) through the hood while letting everyone know that you've got stacks in the safe. In our eyes, it looks stunning, but what makes it particularly special is that this seems to be the first of its kind.

carbuzz.com
Community Policy
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Escalade#The Cadillac#Chevrolet#Taycan#Facebook#Caddy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
Buying Carstopgear.com

Retro review: the 191mph Cadillac CTS-V

This review first appeared in Issue 184 of Top Gear magazine (2008) The Cadillac CTS-V lapped the Nürburgring in under eight minutes, which is a record for a production saloon. Though do bear in mind that protons are now lapping a circuit of similar length in 0.0009 of a second, albeit they’re not the Malaysian hatchback kind of Proton, and the large hadron collider doesn’t have any corners as tricky as Pflanzgarten. Anyway, by saloon car standards, the CTS-V is a bit of a weapon. Its supercharged engine is related to the one in the Corvette ZR-1, and in this application has the stick to beat the current king of the hill, an Audi RS6, never mind the M5 and CLS AMG. It makes 556 horsepower, and gets to 60 in 3.9 extremely smoky seconds.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

SpeedKore’s Mid-Engine Charger Is Everything Wrong With Muscle Cars Today

It’s a really nice build, and that’s part of the problem…. A lot of people are wowed at Hellacious, a mid-engine 1968 Dodge Charger built by SpeedKore, and rightfully so. The vehicle, which stars in the new Fast and Furious movie, is a technological wonder loaded not only with a mid-engine platform but plenty of other innovations nobody had even thought of in the 1960s. There’s no doubt the revealing of this mid-engine Charger will help pack people into movie theaters, making F9 a box office hit. However, this build perfectly encapsulates everything that’s wrong with muscle cars today. Allow me to explain, but first a little aside.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Cops Use Unmarked Ford Mustang GT To Stop Lamborghini Urus

These days, a Crown Vic isn't the most common cop car out there. Not even a Dodge Charger is. It's the Ford Explorer Interceptor, which is still pretty good as an undercover vehicle as it blends in far better than the conspicuous sedan that has also been a popular machine for NYC taxis. As impressive as the Explorer is, it's not always ideal for undercover work. In Texas, police have been known to use stealthy Chevy Camaros for highway patrol, and Florida seems to be going the pony car route too. In the below video, we see a red Mustang GT at work.
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Chevy Tahoe Looks Mean Wrapped In Army Green

The owner of a 2021 Chevy Tahoe has given his full-size SUV a mean custom exterior appearance by wrapping it in a unique matte green shade evocative of the tactical green hue that sometimes adorns military vehicles. The owner of the vehicle shared photos of his uniquely customized 2021 Chevy...
CarsGear Patrol

Chevrolet Is Set to Reveal Their Most Aggressive Off-Road Pickup Yet

In the automotive space, there's no competition more fierce than the one between the Big Three and their full-size pickup trucks. Sure, muscle cars may draw in stares, but big pickup trucks are where the money is at; Americans buy them in greater numbers than any other type of car, after all, and once they buy them, they tend to stick with their brand for years.
TV & VideosPosted by
Motorious

The Other Cars Of Supernatural, Sorry Chevy Impala

The Chevy Impala might as well be the third leading star of the show, but here are the other cars driven on Supernatural. Fans of the show Supernatural said goodbye to the long-running show in 2020. One of the mainstays of the show was the black Chevy Impala driven by Dean, and when the show was over, the actor took the car home. However, the Impala was no stranger to getting stolen or being out of commission, so other vehicles sometimes made an appearance.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

How To Get A Light-Colored Headliner In The 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Customization options for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade are plentiful, with six individual interior color combinations on offer. However, only one of these interior color combos features a light-colored headliner. In order to get a light-colored headliner in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, customers must opt for the Whisper Beige with Gideon...
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Cadillac Escalade Fuel Economy Without Automatic Stop-Start

The Cadillac Escalade is all-new for the 2021 model year, introducing a fresh fifth generation for the iconic SUV nameplate. Although the Escalade might not be the first choice for new-car buyers when it comes to fuel economy, Escalade customers will no doubt still like to know what to expect with regard to fuel returns. As such, GM Authority is taking a closer look at fuel economy figures for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade without automatic stop-start.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

This 2021 Cadillac Escalade 22-Inch Wheel Is Available To Order Again

Previously, the optional 22-inch wheels offered for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade were unavailable to order due, as GM Authority covered. Now, one of those 22-inch wheel options is once again available. The item in question is the 22-inch Multi-Spoke Polished alloy wheel with Dark Android Gloss finish, tagged with RPO...
CarsGear Patrol

The Ford Maverick Is a Pickup Truck Made for Car People

A couple of years back, when Ford announced that it would be effectively giving up on traditional cars in America (apart, of course, from the Mustang), there were plenty of people who thought Ford was giving up, period. After all, cars like the Focus, Fusion and Taurus might not have roamed the plains in the mighty numbers they once did, but they were hardly going extinct; why forsake all those buyers who prioritize fuel economy and affordability over ride height?
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: Rust-Ravaged 1969 Camaro SS

Back in 1969, Chevy was cranking out the Camaros, but the Camaro SS was only sold to 35,000 buyers, which is a number widdled down by time. By today's account, there are relatively few first generation Camaro SS examples out there, and fewer for sale. Combine that with a stressed used car market, and that has people considering some options they may not have before. One of those cars might be this Camaro with extensive rusting throughout, but that hasn't stopped bidding from going into the $15K, at the time of this article.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
CarsHot Rod

What Is a Notchback Mustang?

For a generation of hot rodders, winning was as simple as ticking the right box. From its inception in 1964 until 1993, the Ford Mustang was offered continuously in two roof styles: formal coupe and fastback. While the fastback designation changed to hatchback with the second generation in 1974, the overall shape of the tumblehome was preserved in silhouette, freezing the iconic Mustang fastback shape as the definitive version. The Mustang was a chiseled wedge in reverse that looked as if it could leave the air undisturbed after making its splashy entrance. We're talking decades before the notchback Mustang, but hear us out.
Buying CarsNewsweek

10 Best-Selling Pickup Trucks in The US in 2021

Americans love their trucks. The truck market has seen steady growth in recent years as buyers recognize their utility, added fuel efficiency and capability, and welcome the addition of a roster of infotainment and safety technology traditionally relegated to the sedan market. In the first half of 2021, automakers saw...