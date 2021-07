Prince William and Prince Harry are together again. On Thursday, the two princes reunited to present a new honorary statue at Kensington Palace of their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have marked her 60th birthday. The brothers have not attended a public event together since the funeral for their late grandfather, Prince Philip, back in April—partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly due to Prince Harry relocating to California with his family after he and Duchess Meghan stepped down as senior working royals last year. William and Harry first commissioned the statue of Princess Diana to be made back in 2017 to memorialize their mother and mark the 20th anniversary since her death.