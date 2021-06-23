Cancel
Wakulla County, FL

Letter: New artificial reef to be deployed off St. Marks

 10 days ago

Through the work of the Organization for Artificial Reefs (OAR), the City of St. Marks has been awarded a grant from FWC’s Artificial Reef Program for enhancing reef systems offshore of Wakulla County. The Dog Ballard Reef, which was deployed in honor of Doug “Dog” Ballard in 1994, will be...

