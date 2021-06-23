Letter: New artificial reef to be deployed off St. Marks

Thought about going out this morning but after seeing the readings during the night decided to sleep in. Called my brother after seeing the 10:00 am readings that the wind had laid down a bit. He likes to take his time, so I had the boat loaded and ready by the time he got to the dock. In short, we didn't start fishing until close to 3:00. First on the reef to catch some ballyhoo. Took a while but got around 50. Two baits on the bottom only produced one yellowtail that ate a whole ballyhoo. Current was perfect. Did a few drifts in 95' then in 140'-120' without a bite. Moved south a mile and anchored in 142' after marking some fish. Got two muttons and that's it. Live bally on the surface produced nada. Called it quits at 7:45. One request: Can all you mahi fishermen PLEASE take all the weeds offshore where they belong! They really are a pain when you're bottom fishing.