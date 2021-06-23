Report: Tennessee prepared to make Tony Vitello highest-paid baseball coach in nation

One of Ohio State football fans’ favorite things to do is wallow in the misery of TTUN fans. This article is not my fault. I tried to be nice. I tried to stop poking fun at Michigan folks. I was told I shouldn’t pick on them because every dog has its day. Well, while the Maize and Blue dog is waiting for its day, it keeps saying dumb things. If it is going to keep saying dumb things, I’m going to keep pointing out those dumb things. I’ve come to believe they just can’t help it.