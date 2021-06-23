Report: Tennessee prepared to make Tony Vitello highest-paid baseball coach in nation
As the Tennessee Volunteers arrive back home from Omaha, their athletic department is reportedly working to make sure Tony Vitello stays in Knoxville. Despite only going 0-2 in the 2021 College World Series, the Tennessee Volunteers are wrapping up an incredibly successful season. The Vols were consistently one of the best college baseball teams in the country and it wasn’t shocking at all to see them make it to Omaha.fansided.com