This AGT Contestant Earned a Golden Buzzer Despite Performing a Song Simon Cowell Despises
"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular . . ." Lady Gaga's viral string of compliments may have been originally intended for Ryan Murphy back in 2015, but they could absolutely be used to describe Jimmie Herrod, too. A 30-year-old singer from Portland, OR, Herrod auditioned for America's Got Talent on Tuesday night and showed off quite the impressive superpower: the ability to change Simon Cowell's opinion. Sounds damn-near impossible, but rest assured he made it happen.www.popsugar.com