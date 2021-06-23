This AGT Contestant Earned a Golden Buzzer Despite Performing a Song Simon Cowell Despises

Loki composer Natalie Holt is currently making headlines for her trippy and commanding score for the Marvel Disney+ series; however, Holt was also once the center of some controversy, for throwing eggs at American Idol and X Factor host Simon Cowell, while she was a contestant on Britain's Got Talent. In 2013, Natalie Holt wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, which was aptly titled "Why I pelted Simon Cowell with eggs". Needless to say, now that Hot is getting mainstream fame for her composer work on Marvel's Loki, it didn't take the Internet long to dig up Holt's old op-ed. But if anything, it's likely only going to increase her street cred with Marvel fans.