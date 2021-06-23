Cancel
West Joins ‘Advancing Inclusive Research’ Site Alliance

onclive.com
 10 days ago

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, today announced the creation of the Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance. This coalition of clinical research sites will partner with Genentech to advance the representation of diverse patient populations in the company's oncology clinical trials, test recruitment and retention approaches, and establish best practices that can be leveraged across the industry to help achieve health equity for people with cancer.

www.onclive.com
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
