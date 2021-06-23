West Joins ‘Advancing Inclusive Research’ Site Alliance

The American Heart Association announced it donated more than $11 million in research grants to four multidisciplinary teams researching disparities in cardio-oncology. “While the evolution of new therapies has improved the prognosis of many cancer patients, we’ve seen new challenges emerge as the very treatments that can cure people of cancer can also lead to short- and long-term CVD complications,” Cardiology Today Editorial Board Member L. Kristin Newby, MD, professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine and chair of the AHA’s peer review team for the selection of the new grant recipients, said in a press release.