Processional for fallen Mt. Lake Marine is Thursday

Registration is required for this activity. Many people avoid hiking Mt. Norwottuck because of the crowds at the Notch Visitors Center. There is a quieter way to the summit! On the southern side of the mountain, the Batchelor Street trailhead offers a plethora of trails. This area is popular with mountain bikers, but it is rare to encounter more than a couple of bikers on this hike. This hike begins to ascend quite gradually, as it winds its way along a stream. The final two miles is a bit more rugged, as we climb more steadily--almost 700' in that stretch. After an early lunch on the summit, we will descend just west of the popular Horse Caves. If there is time and interest, we may detour to do some exploring before continuing our descent to rejoin the trail we had come up. Milage is about 5 miles. Because the trail is rocky and may be wet in places, you will need a good sturdy pair of closed toed shoes with good treads to hike in, at least two liters of water, snacks, and lunch and a backpack for your stuff! If the forecast calls for rain, bring rain gear and if you use poles, bring them! Bug repellant and sunscreen are a must! Other information: We will hike at a moderate pace and take breaks as needed. Participants should take into account that there is a steady climb/descent in the middle of the hike. Driving Instructions: "Meeting location and directions will be provided by email to registered participants."