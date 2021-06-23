Cancel
Processional for fallen Mt. Lake Marine is Thursday

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe honor processional for Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus will be held Thursday, after the body of the 2015 Mt. Lake Public High School graduate returns to Minnesota. Cpl. Niss de Jesus had been stationed at Okinawa, Japan, when he was killed when he was caught in a rip current during a swimming incident off the Japanese coast on June 5.

