Americans are feeling less comfortable about investing in the stock market long-term, even though it's one of the best ways to get ahead. In 2021, 28% of Americans said that real estate was their preferred way to invest over a period of 10 years or more, according to a Bankrate survey. About one-quarter said cash investments, such as savings accounts or CDs, are their top long-term investing method, and only 16% said that they'd pick the stock market, according to the financial website.