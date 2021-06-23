We All Have “Main-Character Energy” Now

KATE ZAMBRENO’S LATEST book, To Write As If Already Dead, takes the form of a diptych. The first half of the book is a study of the French writer and photographer Hervé Guibert that centers on his novel To the Friend Who Did Not Save My Life, which chronicles the death of the author’s friend “Muzil” (Michel Foucault). Zambreno’s literary study dovetails into a personal project, that of memorializing her online friendship with a writer whose heteronym was and still remains “Alex Suzuki.” The second half of To Write As If Already Dead is a diaristic account of the days leading up to and during the COVID-19 pandemic, written in the modular “index card” style of the artist Moyra Davey (whom Zambreno credits in her acknowledgments). Throughout the text Zambreno weaves in her personal obsessions, pointing out striking and sometimes tenuous parallels between consciousnesses — hers, Guibert’s, and Alex Suzuki’s — all grasping for connection within an ether of intertextual references, mazy interior monologues, and quotations that speak of one thing but point behind their backs at another.