Lakeside Lodge cancels firework show

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Lakeside Lodge announced Wednesday it will not be doing the 4th of July Firework Show this year due to the extreme dry conditions.

"We love Island Park and will do our part in keeping it safe! We hope you all take extreme caution to keep our beautiful area fire free," the Lakside Lodge said in a Facebook post.

There will still be live music on July 2 with Acoustic Aspen and July 3 and July 4 with Perfect Chaos.

