– We got a glimpse behind the curtain (or rather, under the ring) at Hell in a Cell, as an apparent crew member was seen under the ring in the main event. Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in the closing match of the PPV, and at one point a person’s hand could be seen poking out under the ring pushing a piece of broken table back next to McIntyre’s body after taking a choke slam off the apron through the table.