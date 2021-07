Boston Children’s will soon submit a slate of $434 million community expansion projects to state regulators, broadening services it currently provides in Waltham and Weymouth while adding a new location in Needham. The Business Journal spoke to Boston Children’s CEO Kevin Churchwell about the proposal, and why the top-ranked hospital is requesting a half-billion-dollar project at a time of health care belt-tightening in Massachusetts. Here's what he had to say.