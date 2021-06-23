Spurred by pandemic, UMass Memorial plans hospital-at-home program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plans are always being made to make sure Seward’s local hospital remains on the cutting edge. During a visit to Memorial Hospital in Seward, we got a chance to talk with CEO Roger Reamer about the latest developments at the hospital. “We are just coming out of a COVID year,” Reamer said. “We’ve all been involved with this across the industry. But that didn’t slow anything down here at Memorial Health Care Systems. We continued with our planning, we continued with the projects we started, and we are just very proud of our team here, as they’ve stayed focused on that.”