Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Spurred by pandemic, UMass Memorial plans hospital-at-home program

By Jessica Bartlett
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UMass Memorial Health will launch a new hospital at home program, which seeks to use digital monitoring devices, telehealth, and traveling nurses to bring the hospital to patient’s homes.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
882
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass#Pandemic#Umass Memorial Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Health Serviceskttn.com

Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions announces new Program Director

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Shelby Todd, RN, as the new program director for the hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program. Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As program director, Ms. Todd will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care. She will also provide community education to create awareness of the program.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

The Ottawa Hospital is planning for the next pandemic: CEO

As the pressure from COVID-19 finally eases at The Ottawa Hospital, attention is turning to the next pandemic — and how to prepare for it. President and CEO Cameron Love says the pandemic has demonstrated the need for a hospital that can rapidly expand its intensive care services and has the physical infrastructure to curb the spread of a contagious, airborne virus.
Huntingburg, INduboiscountyherald.com

Memorial Hospital Urgent Care Center revises hours

HUNTINGBURG — Memorial Hospital's Urgent Care Center is revising its hours. Effective immediately, the new hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Urgent Care Center is located at 507 E. 19th St. in Huntingburg. No appointment is needed for care.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

BHS: No COVID Patients At Butler Memorial Hospital

As of Thursday afternoon there are no patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Butler Health System’s most recent update on Thursday confirmed this important status which had not been achieved since September 30th of last year. BHS did report one death from COVID to the state on...
Collegeshealthleadersmedia.com

College nursing program receives financial boost from Columbia Memorial Hospital

A new nursing instructor position at Clatsop Community College will be funded, in large part, by Columbia Memorial Hospital. Under an agreement formally signed Friday, the hospital will provide $80,000 annually to support the position. A starting salary for a nursing instructor can be around $70,000 before benefits. The hit to the college’s budget for these types of positions can be more than $100,000, said Chris Breitmeyer, the college president.
Enterprise, ORwallowa.com

More accolades for Wallowa Memorial Hospital

ENTERPRISE — The awards keep coming for Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Clinics. WMH was recently named one of the best places to work in health care in 2021 by the publication Modern Healthcare. According to a press release, it’s the third year in a row WMH has been recognized as...
Southbridge, MAspectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health officially merges with Harrington Healthcare

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. - Harrington Healthcare system is now officially a part of the UMass Memorial Health system. On Thursday, the organizations marked their merger with a ceremony at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge -- now called UMass Memorial Health Harrington. In early 2020, Harrington Healthcare System board members voted to pursue...
Catoosa County, GAWTVCFOX

CHI Memorial announces plans for hospital in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — CHI Memorial announced Tuesday its plans to build a new hospital in Catoosa County. A release from CHI says the hospital will feature state-of-the-art inpatient beds including an intensive care unit (ICU), a full service emergency department, and operating rooms and procedural suites. It will connect to the current CHI Memorial Parkway building creating a single campus geared on establishing a central location for inpatient and outpatient services.
Fort Oglethorpe, GAbeckershospitalreview.com

CHI Memorial to build $110M hospital

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, plans to build a $110 million replacement hospital in Georgia's Catoosa County, according to local NBC affiliate WRCB. The new facility will replace the aging CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia in Fort Oglethorpe. It will house inpatient beds, an intensive care unit, an emergency department and operating rooms.
Teaneck, NJroi-nj.com

Hospital at Home: Holy Name is first in N.J. to introduce formal program

Perhaps the biggest health care revelation during the pandemic has been this: Telehealth works. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck is embracing the concept like few others. Last week, Holy Name became the first hospital in New Jersey to institute what it is calling its Hospital at Home program — a government-approved plan that allows Holy Name to send some patients that normally would have required a hospital stay home for treatment.
Alton, ILriverbender.com

SIU Family Residency Program Kicks Off At Alton Memorial Hospital

ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital has welcomed the first residents of the SIU School of Medicine Alton Family Medicine Residency Program for their three-year training at AMH on July 1. A ribbon-cutting event was held Friday morning at Alton Memorial. "We are excited to be partnering with Alton Memorial Hospital...
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Hospital seeks volunteers for pet therapy program

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station is looking for volunteers to help with a program that provides hospital patients with visits from dogs. The hospital has partnered with Aggieland Pets with a Purpose to bring therapy pets for afternoon visits with patients. Hospital officials said nurses will select patients for the visits based on their medical conditions and preferences.
Seward, NE1011now.com

Our Town Seward: Memorial Hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plans are always being made to make sure Seward’s local hospital remains on the cutting edge. During a visit to Memorial Hospital in Seward, we got a chance to talk with CEO Roger Reamer about the latest developments at the hospital. “We are just coming out of a COVID year,” Reamer said. “We’ve all been involved with this across the industry. But that didn’t slow anything down here at Memorial Health Care Systems. We continued with our planning, we continued with the projects we started, and we are just very proud of our team here, as they’ve stayed focused on that.”
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

New equipment given to hospital from Memorial Fund

Norma Vonada gets acquainted with a new CO2 machine which was added to the laboratory at the Lock Haven Hospital — now UPMC Lock Haven — as a gift from the Honor-Memorial Fund of the Women’s Auxiliary of the hospital. The equipment, which cost $270 in 1960, replaced an obsolete type of machine, which required $30 worth of mercury and much preliminary preparation for making tests for carbon dioxide determination in cases of diabetic coma and in blood chemistry studies.
Millersburg, OHDaily Record

Pomerene Hospital to host Memory Garden Memorial and Butterfly Release

MILLERSBURG Pomerene Hospital will play host to its annual Memory Garden Memorial and Butterfly Release on Sunday, June 27, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will include a butterfly release and special music. All are welcome. The memory garden is located behind the Amish House and employee parking lot. Fundraiser:Enjoy...
Southport, NCWECT

Dosher Memorial Hospital patients and visitors to use detour

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction work on Howe Street in Southport will affect access to the Dosher Memorial Hospital front entrance and emergency department; all patients and visitors are advised to use a detour route. People visiting the hospital need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should...
Indiana Statewitzamfm.com

Memorial Hospital Returning to 'Normal' Visiting Hours

Jasper, IN — The Indiana State Department of Health notified hospitals and health care systems in Indiana that beginning July 1st, all will return to normal pre-pandemic visitation policies. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center visiting hours can be referenced at www.mhhcc.org by clicking “Patients & Visitors.”. Masks continue to...
Taylorville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

There's A New Employee At Taylorville Memorial Hospital

There is a new face at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. After working in the healthcare field in Decatur for 20 years, Darin Buttz recently became the Community Health Director at TMH. This is a brand new role at the hospital and Buttz explains, essentially, it’s about using the community to help improve the hospital, therefore improving the community.
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon building new spine program at Colorado hospital

Neurosurgeon Peter Syre, MD, is leading a new spine program at The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colo., the Ark Valley Voice reports. The hospital launched the spine program in January and recently invested in tools and a microscope for cervical cases. Dr. Syre, in collaboration...