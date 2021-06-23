Spurred by pandemic, UMass Memorial plans hospital-at-home program

Wright Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Shelby Todd, RN, as the new program director for the hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program. Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As program director, Ms. Todd will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care. She will also provide community education to create awareness of the program.