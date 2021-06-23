Cancel
Low calorie beer company gets a ‘yes’ from Simon Cowell

By Jed Leather
Simon Cowell is hoping his latest venture will prove to have the X-Factor.

The music guru and TV talent show supremo is said to be investing £500,000 in diet alcoholic drinks brand Skinny Lager.

The 61-year-old has revised his lifestyle in recent years, with low alcohol lager now his tipple of choice.

A source told The Sun: “Simon is an absolute devotee to Skinny Beers and he has decided to buy into it. He drinks two of them a night and after some thought knew he wanted to get involved.”

