Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

‘The Dailey Project’ Seeks Volunteers for KORD’s Ed Dailey

By Woody
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands of country music fans have been listening to Ed Dailey on Sunday mornings for decades. His Legends of Country show is one of the highest-rated segments on KORD. He has also taught the art of broadcasting to hundreds of students over the years at Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick. Ed is one of those guys who is always there to help. Part of that is the teacher in him, and part of that is his enormous heart. When he's not helping students better themselves, he's raising funds and supplies for the homeless. The number of lives he's touched can't be counted. But as Ed's fight against cancer continues, his normal activities have naturally taken a back seat. You can still hear Ed host Legends of Country every Sunday morning, thanks to his vast collection of past shows, but everyday activities have become impossible due to the beat-down his body is taking from the chemo. One of the things suffering in Ed's life right now is his yard and outdoor surroundings. Those closest to him would like to remedy that. If you would like to lend a hand, details are below. From the entire staff at Townsquare Media, our best thoughts are with you, Ed. Beat this thing. You are an extraordinary part of this world.

1027kord.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
City
Kennewick, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Kennewick, WA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Flowers And Plants#Ice Water#Put It On#Charity#The Dailey Project#Tri Tech Skills Center#Townsquare Media#Contact Cricket#Lajay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Charities
Related
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Saying Goodbye to One of Our Boys in Blue

December 18,2019, two and a half years ago... a day I will never forget, or should I say a day I will never remember! That was the day I got to work and there were police officers everywhere, but surprisingly not for me! Well, kind of for me actually. They were there to get me drunk on live radio! I started taking shots of whiskey at 6:00 a.m. and continued taking shots every twenty minutes or so until I was BLITZED!
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

You’ve Definitely Met At Least One of These People in Tri-Cities

We all know someone like this in Tri-Cities. I moved to Tri-Cities from Iowa back in 2003. I like to think I know the area pretty well and by proxy, the people who call it home. If someone were to ask you "What kind of people live in Tri-Cities," do you think you'd have the answer? Tri-Citians are as different as the cities themselves. We have a lot of people who have doctorates, farms, boats, and who can speak multiple languages. We all seem to know someone who can play guitar and sing. All of these people make Tri-Cities feel more like home.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Rolling Blackouts Possible in Tri-Cities

Hot hot hot and the A/C is cranking, so I guess this shouldn't be a surprise. Officials are worried that the power and electrical companies that serve the Tri-Cities may experience rolling blackouts. Many residents in Kennewick had a power outage Sunday evening, not related to electrical overuse, and fortunately, it was fairly brief. CHEERS TO THE WORKERS THAT TACKLED IT!
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Mike Hopp, Thank you Sir for your Service!

Seems like forever when you are a kid but the time sure flies when you get old!. Mike Hopp, a long time friend of mine finally got old! Back in 1995 I moved to the state of Washington, knowing no one, I got a job at Red Robin in Richland and that is where I first met Mike. Mike was my boss, and I would be lying if I said he didn't infuriated me more often than not! I always felt like he was giving me the hard jobs (Beauties), he was very militant and made me walk the line, so to speak. After many years of working together, Red Robin closed their doors permanently.
Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Richland Police Want to Party with You (Kinda)

National Night Out is coming Tuesday, August 3rd. What exactly is National Night Out? Well, I can say this, with all of the idiots calling for the defunding of police and all the morons that think all cops are bad, we need National Night Out more than ever. The Richland Police Department explains it very well in their Facebook post below. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood comradery. This makes our neighborhood safer, more caring places to live. Part of it is getting to know your neighbors, and part of it is building a relationship with the police. When the question came up that a woman did not really know what this event actually includes, Richland Police stated it very well: It can be whatever you and your neighbors make of it. It could be a block party or just a meet and greet. Richland police make it clear they would love to stop by and say hello. See below for more details, registration is required if you want to party with the po-po. #backtheblue.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Best Places to Be in Tri-Cities During the End of the World

Where in Tri-Cities would you go if the world was ending?. The post-apocalyptic movie genre has been a staple for decades. The Hunger Games series grossed nearly $3 billion over the course of its run. The Mad Max series is among the most critically acclaimed. Waterworld was comically the most expensive movie ever made for years. As much as the thought of the end of the world scares people, they can't help but flock to the movie theater to see how it could play out. Zombies, futuristic hellscapes, megacities, and wastelands all spur the imagination.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

20 Summertime Activities Kids In The Tri-Cities Will Love!

Summertime is here! If you've got kids, you are always looking for activities for them to partake in but sometimes you hit a brick wall on ideas. Don't worry, we've got you covered with 20 activities that your kids and you'll both love. We've compiled a list of local things and a few note-worthy day road trips that are worth the drive to check out. Take a look at our list below and see if there's an activity on the list that your kids will enjoy...I'm sure you'll find something good.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Beloved Kennewick Minit-Mart Closes Its Doors Forever

A beloved mini-mart in Kennewick is closed. The Minit-Mart at the corner of 27th and Olympia is a bit quieter this morning as the lights are off and the sign of closure is up. I first moved to Kennewick about four years ago and I live near the Minit Mart so I frequented the store often. I was blown away by the customer service from the staff. I'd never gone into a business where everyone knew your name and was overly friendly.