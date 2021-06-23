Stephen Amell Speaks Out After Reports He Was Removed from Flight for Fight with Wife

Getty Images

Actor Stephen Amell is speaking out after he reportedly got into an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean Amell on a Delta flight.

The former “Arrow” star wrote, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

In a second tweet, he posted, "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."

Delta told People in a statement, "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport."

Cassandra Jean has not spoken out about the incident.

The couple was in Austin for the ATX Television Festival.