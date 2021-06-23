Arthur J. “Jim” Seagren
Arthur J. "Jim" Seagren, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:30 P.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, with Rev. Jaime Cervantes officiating. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to First Church of God-Benton Heights Campus or Marie Yeager Cancer Center in St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Jim's Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.