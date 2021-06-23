8 Common Mistakes of Blogger Outreach That You Need To Avoid

Melissa Eisler coaches high-performing leaders ranging from C-suite to mid-management to discover new ways to reach and magnify success. Management guru Peter Drucker is often credited with saying, "The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn't said." There is no doubt that we take meaning from not just what is communicated, but how it is communicated. Most communication experts agree that non-verbal language — like facial expressions, gestures, tone and posture — account for between 70% and 93% of meaning, depending on the nature of the message. When body language is absent — notably in online communication — we fill in the gaps and create stories about what is missing, which can lead to a communication tornado.