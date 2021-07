Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw was against "cancel culture" before he was for it. The congressman has spent the last few years crusading against progressive censoriousness. "It's time to cancel Cancel Culture," he tweeted last year, after a statue of former President Ulysses S. Grant was torn down in San Francisco. In April, he went on Fox News to accuse Democrats of trying to impose "progressive fascism" via wokeness, decrying the "forced suppression of your opposition" after Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta over concerns about Georgia's new GOP-imposed voting restrictions.