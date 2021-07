NEW YORK (AP) — In-home vaccinations are now available for all New York City residents, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. “Anyone who’s sitting out there and thinking, ‘Wow, I’m ready, but I’d rather the vaccine be done right here in my home,’ go to nyc.gov/homevaccine, fill out the request and we’ll send the vaccinators to your door," the mayor said during an online briefing.