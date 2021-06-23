If Matthew McConaughey wins Texas governor it's because he's so freaking fun

He hasn't officially announced anything, but politicos are already worried about Matthew McConaughey becoming the next Texas governor. Last week, Ted Cruz called McConaughey a "formidable candidate," adding that he hopes the Oscar winner doesn't run. Meanwhile in Austin, current Gov. Greg Abbott is on the political offensive. Since Sine Die, Abbott has signed and vetoed a slew of bills that tighten the leash on everything from women's reproductive rights to dogs. And then there's Beto O'Rourke who seems to be running for ... well, we're not sure what, but it's something.