Hero Castle War: Tower Attack
Clash giants and gain their power. Upgrade your hero by claiming a strong magic sword and slaying a dragon with it. Be c…. Clash giants and gain their power. Upgrade your hero by claiming a strong magic sword and slaying a dragon with it. Be careful, you have to pick the right enemy to fight effectively. A mistake in calculation could lead to disaster. Clear all towers in the castle to win the game. FEATURES: - Real challenging tower puzzle - Multiple kinds of enemies: archer, shield, dragon with unique abilities - A lot of magical swords to boost your powers - Cool animation of stickman heroes.toucharcade.com