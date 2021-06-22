Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hero Castle War: Tower Attack

By Genix Lab
TouchArcade
 16 days ago

Clash giants and gain their power. Upgrade your hero by claiming a strong magic sword and slaying a dragon with it. Be c…. Clash giants and gain their power. Upgrade your hero by claiming a strong magic sword and slaying a dragon with it. Be careful, you have to pick the right enemy to fight effectively. A mistake in calculation could lead to disaster. Clear all towers in the castle to win the game. FEATURES: - Real challenging tower puzzle - Multiple kinds of enemies: archer, shield, dragon with unique abilities - A lot of magical swords to boost your powers - Cool animation of stickman heroes.

toucharcade.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Dark Deity review – Fire Emblem comes to PC

If you ask tactical RPG fans to name one big problem with the Fire Emblem series, it’s that it’s not on PC. Dark Deity – from Freedom Games and Sword & Axe LLC – may not be an exact Fire Emblem replica, but it could be something better. During this...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord brings updates to all facets of the game

The update concerns both patches, with different fixes and changes made for problems found to plague each patch the most. The first change that can be found, is the intro video, explaining the history of Calradia in greater detail. The video can be watched when starting a new playthrough. Make...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New Lost Ark gameplay trailer showcases the Warrior class

Amazon and Smilegate released a new gameplay trailer for their Diablo-like F2P MMORPG game, Lost Ark. This new trailer focuses on the game’s Warrior class. Lost Ark is a free to play MMO-ARPG using Unreal Engine 3 that came out exclusively in Korea. In this game, players will embark on an odyssey in a vast, vibrant world. Players will explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Explore ‘The Dome’ in the Latest Encased Trailer

Dark Crystal Games released a comprehensive preview today for their post-apocalyptic RPG: Encased. In it, fans can get a better look at what survival in “The Dome” actually entails, and they can also get a feel for what life is like in the game’s alternate version of the 1970’s. As is to be expected of a post-apocalyptic setting, none of it is going to be easy.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Out Now: ‘Crash Drive 3’, ‘Little Fin’, ‘Atelier Online’, ‘Forest Camp Story’, ‘Auto Defense’, ‘Bomb Club’, ‘Super Glitter Rush’, ‘Streetball Allstar: Showdown’ and More

Each and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Encased Preview Gameplay Trailer

Dark Crystal Games have released a new gameplay trailer for their isometric post-apocalyptic RPG, Encased. The game is set in an alternate version of the ’70s, where a massive artifact of unknown origin called the Dome has appeared in a remote desert. Enter the Dome as part of a research expedition for the CRONUS Corporation, and explore a dystopian world full of mysterious artifacts, deadly anomalies, and mutated creatures.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition Shadow-Drops on Switch eShop

Songs for a Hero hit Steam last year, and now this unique action-platformer is available on the Switch’s eShop as something of a shadow drop. There was no area for it in the coming soon area, thus making it a nice little surprise to start the day off. It’s a sword-based action-platformer with a slick twist – the music changes based on what you’re doing, and it pokes fun at gaming cliches along the way.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Jett: The Far Shore Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The Jett squad has recently released the first gameplay trailer of upcoming video game Jett: The Far Shore. The newest trailer introduces gameplay that players will expect in the game. They will take on the role of Mei, an interstellar explorer who is part of a team hoping to find of home for their civilization. They will have to drive a ship that will go around this mysterious planet and scout the landscape to find out if it is habitable.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Classically styled isometric RPG Encased gets a gameplay trailer

Publisher Koch Media and developer Dark Crystal Games have released a new gameplay trailer for Encased, a classically styled isometric RPG set to release this Fall for PC (Steam, GOG, Epic). The game originally launched as an Early Access title in September 2019. The new trailer and description can be...
ComicsHoya

“Attack on Titan” Concludes With Intriguing Questions on War, Hatred

*This review contains spoilers. After a spectacular 12-year run, Japanese artist Hajime Isayama recently released the 139th and final chapter of his smash hit comic series, or manga, “Attack on Titan.” Since its beginning in 2009, the manga has become a worldwide success, selling over 100 million copies and becoming the 15th bestselling manga of all time.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Unite: How to play Speedsters Gengar & Absol

Pokemon Unite will offer players five team roles to choose from when it releases on the Nintendo Switch. Here is how to play Speedster ‘mon Gengar and Absol in the 5v5 MOBA. Pokemon Unite will have 19 playable ‘mon when it debuts in July 2021. Every character in the game fills one of the following team roles: Attackers, All-Rounder, Defender, Speedster, and Supporter.
Video GamesTouchArcade

10tons is Looking for Beta Testers for the iOS Version of ‘Tesla Force’

Back in the fall of 2019 developer 10tons announced a new game called Tesla Force, a spin-off of their incredibly awesome top-down shooter Tesla vs. Lovecraft. This new game would take the creepy Lovecraft-inspired enemies and the over-the-top Tesla-inspired weaponry of the original game but put it into an infinitely re-playable randomly-generated shell and throw in additional playable characters like Marie Curie, Mary Shelley, and old HP Lovecraft himself for good measure. Given how fantastic Tesla vs. Lovecraft was, this spin-off seemed like a dream come true, and following a brief Early Access period on PC the game also launched on Xbox and PlayStation in November with a Switch version arriving this past March.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

These Fan-Favorite Maps Could Be Available in Battlefield 2042

Recently, it was leaked that the developer of Battlefield 2042, EA DICE, stirs something that would surprise hardcore fans of the franchise. A leak showed that a Battlefield hub would be available to all the players, bringing unique and fan-favorite maps from previous expansions to Battlefield 2042. As announced today,...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Little Fin

Swim through the coral reef and collect all the cans polluting the ocean! Little Fin is a cute adventure game with easy …. Swim through the coral reef and collect all the cans polluting the ocean! Little Fin is a cute adventure game with easy controls and levels that are super fun to play, find secret passages, eat small fish to get bigger and smash through rocks, and swim away from a giant shark. Features: • Super fun gameplay • Low-poly 3D graphics • Multiple skins to unlock • Wonderful sea journey • Charming music tracks.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game - 4 reasons to play this unconventional headscratcher

Have you ever played a puzzle game where your cursor seems to be missing, or a maze where the walls don’t seem to behave as they should? If you’re looking for something to break the monotony from the sea of puzzles on mobile today, HexaNeph Games’ Hint: It’s A Puzzle Game might just be the breath of fresh air you’ve been waiting for. Just why should you dive into this innovative take on subverting the puzzle genre?
Video GamesGamespot

WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Is Becoming A Pandemic Style Board Game

World of Warcraft's Lich King loves a good plague, which makes the game's Wrath of the Lich King expansion the perfect fit for a Pandemic style board game. Announced today via a teaser trailer, the upcoming WoW: Wrath of the Lich King board game from Z-Man Games will be the first officially licensed Pandemic System game, which are tabletop games which use systems from the popular Pandemic board game series but are not set in the world of Pandemic or Pandemic Legacy. Other previous games to use the Pandemic System include Pandemic: Reign of Cthulhu and Pandemic: Fall of Rome.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Space Punks is a Borderlands-style co-op spin on Helldivers

Space Punks is unabashedly inspired by Helldivers – that’s the game developer Flying Wild Hog says its team favoured during their downtime between making Hard Reset and Shadow Warrior games. Space Punks, however, is a co-op game whose guiding principle is always more, more, more – more loot, more explosions, more monsters to blow up. It’s coming to early access on PC July 14.

Comments / 0

Community Policy