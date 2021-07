With several farms in the area, Apopka ranks fifth for cases of heat illness in Central Florida. The latest figures form the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show that in 2019 there were 306 work-related fatalities in Florida. Although this was fewer than the previous year, this number highlights the importance of implementing occupational health and safety regulations and workers compensation insurance in order to deal with often preventable injuries, illnesses and fatalities. However, while adhering to regulations can help to avoid the common causes of workplace injury in challenging environments, extra care needs to be taken by employers to deal with less familiar hazards.