‘Titan Quest: Legendary Edition’ Just Got Updated with an FPS Counter, Frame Rate Control Options, Multiple Quality of Life Features, Controller Changes, and More

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can now display the current game fps in the bottom left of the screen and this lets you see how any graphics change affects performance on your device. You can even limit the frame rate to different levels with 60 being the highest frame rate in the game’s current state (at least on my iPad Pro 2020). Cloud saves have been changed to be compatible with the upcoming Apple TV version. Controller support has been updated with an alternative control option and some tweaking possible. There are also over 100 fixes and tweaks for the game according to the patch notes by Handy Games. Handy Games also had a short livestream showcasing this update. You can watch it below:

