‘Titan Quest: Legendary Edition’ Just Got Updated with an FPS Counter, Frame Rate Control Options, Multiple Quality of Life Features, Controller Changes, and More

The 5 flares you can buy in-game with today’s update are temporary flares that can be used within that game only and do not carry forward. It is good to see Man Vs. Missiles continue to get updates every few months with new content. The levels added in today’s update bring the total to 100 levels in the game as well. Man Vs. Missiles is out now on the App Store for free. It includes in app purchases to remove ads or buy various things like a VIP access pass, various coin packs, and more. Check out our forum thread for the game here. If you’ve already had your fill with Man Vs. Missiles, check out the follow up Man Vs. Missiles: Combat here. Have you played Man Vs. Missiles or Man Vs. Missiles: Combat yet?