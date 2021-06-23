Cancel
Video Games

Steam is making it harder to get cheap games from other regions

By Mollie Taylor
Valve is making it even more difficult for region hoppers to nab Steam games at a cheaper price. Steam's regional pricing means the cost of a game often varies from country to country, depending on the cost of living and other factors. It's still up to the publisher to set a price, but regional pricing is largely intended to make buying games fairer to those who'd normally have to pay out the wazoo. Despite its intent, it's long been used by people looking to cop a game for cheaper than what they would pay in their home country.

