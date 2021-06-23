Steam is making it harder to get cheap games from other regions

Gaming is a super expensive hobby on its own. But it’s made even more costly if you happen to find yourself in certain countries, like, for example, one country down at the southern tip of Africa. Whether it’s because of brutal exchange rates, logistics, or some other impenetrable voodoo, some regions worldwide get slapped with high prices while others get things way cheaper. This sucks, but it is what it is. Luckily, if you were getting your games via the Steam store, there was a workaround for this. Unluckily, Valve is now taking that workaround away.