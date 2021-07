In 1741, David Hume, in his essay “Of National Character”, declared that “The English, of any people in the universe, have the least of a national character, unless this very singularity may pass for such.” Part of the reason for this is that, until recently, “England” was used indiscriminately to refer to Britain. Englishness came to be intertwined with Britishness, and in consequence, England seemed to have no political personality of her own. As one political scientist declared 40 years ago, England was “a state of mind, not a consciously organised political institution”. While of course there was always politics in England, there did not seem be a politics of England.