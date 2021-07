Since its inception as a video games streaming platform in 2011, Twitch has seen more than 67 billion hours of viewing time. Yes, let’s say it again. 67 billion hours. A number that Twitch happily explains is enough hours for every person on this spinning rock in the solar system to watch over eight hours of video each. But what would those people choose to watch? Cooking? Art? Video games? With more than 2.8 billion hours of gaming livestreams watched on Twitch in 2020 alone, an increase of 75% from the previous year, the platform is still the number one choice for streaming games. Perhaps for some though, there’s still a question of why. Why would someone choose to watch someone else play video games or do a jigsaw? Where does the continued appeal lie?