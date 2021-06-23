Athletics' Mark Canha: Reaches base four times in win

Chris Bassitt has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the American League this season, but that doesn’t mean the A’s right-hander is opposed to mixing things up. One pitch from his previous outing haunted Bassitt heading into his start Thursday against the Texas Rangers: a cutter that the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez hit for a home run in the A’s loss in the Bronx over the weekend. That pitch inspired Bassitt to make a significant change to his approach and helped produce a much different result in the A’s 5-1 win over the Rangers in Arlington.