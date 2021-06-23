Athletics' Mark Canha: Reaches base four times in win
Canha went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 13-6 win over the Rangers. Canha was a big contributor in Oakland's 13 runs as the only player to reach base four times. He singled in the third frame to knock in a pair of runs. In addition, he tripled to lead off the second inning. The 32-year-old is slashing .257/.379/.455 with a team-leading 55 runs. He has seven hits over his last five games.www.cbssports.com