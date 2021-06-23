Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sitting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers. The Diamondbacks' decision to keep Marte on the bench for the day game after a night game comes as little surprise after a tight left hamstring forced his removal in the first inning of Tuesday's 5-0 loss. Manager Torey Lovullo labeled Marte as day-to-day after the contest, but that doesn't necessarily mean the 27-year-old is out of the woods as far as avoiding a trip to the injured list. The Diamondbacks will presumably check back in with Marte following Thursday's team off day before determining his availability for the three-game weekend series in San Diego.

www.cbssports.com
Ketel Marte
Torey Lovullo
#Diamondbacks#Night Game#Brewers#San Diego
Arizona Diamondbacks
Baseball
