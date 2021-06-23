Cancel
Video Games

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Animated Movie Announced

By Jordan Maison
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Animation has announced a sequel to their previous Mortal Kombat animated film arriving later this Summer!. While many eyes were all about the live-action return of Mortal Kombat earlier this year, I’m really excited to see another animated movie has been announced as well. If you missed out, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge was a really damn fine movie. Great action and a classic Mortal Kombat story, it was great all around. Now, the cast and team are back for a sequel: Battle of the Realms.

Jennifer Carpenter
Joel Mchale
#Animated Movie#Mortal Kombat#Animated Films#Netherrealm Studios#Interactive Entertainment#Realms
