Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Animated Movie Announced

Putting it straight, the Mortal Kombat reboot was a definite step above Annihilation and even the original movie, but the inclusion of Cole Young and the fact that the characters that died might be coming back in the next movie kind of ruined the whole idea of what had just happened. Plus, making Cole Young the main focus instead of allowing Liu Kang to head up the action as before was a bit of a mistake, as some fans thought. It’s also worth noting that while there were a few notably good actors in the movie, there wasn’t a headliner that could have really turned things around. Just imagine if Dwayne Johnson had been a part of the movie, or if he actually decides to say yes to the idea of showing up in the sequel? The only downside is wondering which character he might play. The hope is that he would take on the role of an existing character and not be added in as another new face that people would have to get used to. But again, who would he play?