Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Animated Movie Announced
Warner Bros. Animation has announced a sequel to their previous Mortal Kombat animated film arriving later this Summer!. While many eyes were all about the live-action return of Mortal Kombat earlier this year, I'm really excited to see another animated movie has been announced as well. If you missed out, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge was a really damn fine movie. Great action and a classic Mortal Kombat story, it was great all around. Now, the cast and team are back for a sequel: Battle of the Realms.