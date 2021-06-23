American Vinyl Co announces new Asheville store front

Asheville, NC 23 June 2021. American Vinyl Co’s new location on the South Slope in downtown Asheville is now open. American Vinyl Co will be having a grand opening for their new location on July 10th. The public is invited to celebrate and experience the world’s only instant record shop on July 10th from 1-8pm at 217 Coxe Ave STE C Asheville, NC 28801 (Above Open Hearts Art Center). The grand opening includes free live-to-vinyl recording sessions in the American Sound Truck, a mobile 1950s-themed recording studio, from 3-6pm and live music from 6-8pm.