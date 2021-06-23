Cancel
Big Sky, MT

Moonlight Community Foundation announces spring grant recipients

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SKY – The Moonlight Community Foundation awarded their spring grants this week supporting programs and initiatives for youth, education, conservation and the underserved needs of the Big Sky Community. Their funding supports a wide array of projects and programs that greatly benefit our growing town. Just over $160,000 was granted to 14 different local nonprofits for programs or projects you can expect to see come to fruition or continue in our mountain town.

