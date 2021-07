Much ado has been made about the fact that three of the final four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs are "small market" teams. The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. On a broad scale, many are sounding the alarm in the ratings department because casual basketball fans have been less inclined in recent history to tune in when LeBron James or Kevin Durant or Steph Curry are not on the court.