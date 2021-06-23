Maren Morris Joins Miley Cyrus for Cover of 'Dancing Queen' During Nashville Pride Concert

Well, Peoria Rock fans, one thing is for certain, you certainly have an opinion on many of the artists who are covering Metallica songs on the forthcoming “Blacklist” compilation album, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica ‘Black’ Album. We have discussed one cover in particular, the Miley Cyrus cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, where she joins forces with legend Elton John on piano, and has Chili Pepper drummer Chad Smith on drums, Yo-Yo-Ma, Watt, and Robert Trujillo, the Metallica bassist, all playing on the song. The result is pretty amazing. I know some fans are critical, as Miley has now gone deeper into the “Rock” foray as a vocalist. She has been covering many Rock songs the last couple of years, and has wowed many along the way. Reference her version of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” or her cover of Temple Of The Dog’s “Say Hello To Heaven” at the Chris Cornell Tribute show. She’s even covered the Doors “Roadhouse Blues” in L.A., playing with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger on the celebration of the ‘Morrison Hotel’ album. Love it or not, Miley seems to be very passionate and focused on moving forward into the world of Rock. This new Metallica “Blacklist” opportunity gave her, and many other artists of other genres, a chance to wow the masses with their own stylings of all things Metallica. I, for one, love this approach, and I applaud her and the other artists involved on this project. Check out the video.