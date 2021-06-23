Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Cool Way The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Changed Idris Elba’s Bloodsport From The Comics

By Erik Swann
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will bring a number of things to the DC Extended Universe, including a plethora of new characters. New faces like John Cena’s Peacemaker and David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man are sure to spice things up for Task Force X. In the midst of so many eclectic characters, there’s also Bloodsport, played by the one and only Idris Elba. The character’s comic book history and movie backstory make him one of the deadliest members in the squad. But in making him dangerous and imposing, James Gunn found a cool way to change him up from his comic book counterpart.

www.cinemablend.com
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Dc Comics#The Man Of Steel#Icu#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
MoviesGeekTyrant

James Gunn on Why Sylvester Stallone's King Shark in THE SUICIDE SQUAD Was Harder to Create Than Rocket and Groot

James Gunn is no stranger to making crazy, cool anamorphic characters like Rocket the Raccoon and Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. So he was a clear perfect choice when it came to making this summer’s blockbuster The Suicide Squad, which includes the character King Shark, a human-eating land shark that is being voiced by Sylvester Stallone. But it turned out that taking on King Shark was a whole different beast.
Moviesmxdwn.com

James Gunn Confirms That ‘The Suicide Squad’ Has A Post Credit Scene

James Gunn, always the Twitter announcer, recently confirmed that his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad, indeed has at least one post credit scene. Gunn announced this on his public Twitter account during his regular Q&A with fans. Gunn said this in response to a series of tweets about the relative...
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Explains Superman in the ICU Reveal in The Suicide Squad Trailer

If you have seen the awesome new trailer for The Suicide Squad, chances are you were mystified by a comment in the teaser. Early on, Amanda Waller reveals that Robert Dubois was imprisoned for "putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet." Not surprisingly, that little detail already has...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Explains Connection To David Ayer’s Film

James Gunn recently addressed whether or not The Suicide Squad will contradict David Ayer’s 2016 film. Perhaps the biggest question surrounding James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is if it will be a sequel or a reboot. David Ayer’s Suicide Squad film wasn’t well-received, but it was still a success financially. Ayer himself isn’t even a fan of the film that hit theaters in 2016, but Gunn is bringing several actors back.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn Doesn’t Know If Bloodsport Shot Henry Cavill’s Superman!

The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn says he doesn’t know if Idris Elba’s Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill’s Superman or somebody else. The Suicide Squad writer/director, James Gunn, doesn’t know if Idris Elba’s Bloodsport shot Henry Cavill’s Superman or somebody else. Best known for helming the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Gunn is set to debut his first DC Extended Universe outing in the spiritual reboot, The Suicide Squad. Several characters are returning from David Ayer’s 2016 film as it focuses on a team of anti-heroes coerced into working for the “good guys.” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and other returning members of the squad will be joined by newcomers including John Cena’s Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Elba’s Robert DuBois, a.k.a. Bloodsport.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Explains How Creating The Suicide Squad’s King Shark Compared To Making Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Rocket And Groot

James Gunn certainly had a lot of experience that one would expect would serve him well while making The Suicide Squad. By the time he filmed the DC team-up movie he had written and directed a pair of superhero team-up films for Marvel in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. These movies also brought together a collection of unique characters to go on larger than life adventures. They included a lot of characters that non-comic book fans probably wouldn't know. They even both included characters that were created almost entirely from CGI. However, it turns out this last piece of experience didn't really help James Gunn as much as you might think.
MoviesPaste Magazine

We Get More Idris Elba in Third "Leaked" Trailer for The Suicide Squad

The newest trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is here, and was allegedly leaked online earlier today by the cast. While it was planned for the trailer to only run in ads between other YouTube videos and then be released wide by Gunn later in the day, an unlisted trailer video began to circulate online, entitled “The Suicide Squad – Early Access Trailer Do Not Share.” Gunn then tweeted that the cast was to blame for leaking the trailer early.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Reveals How His Suicide Squad Connects to the Original

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August, and director James Gunn has made it clear that you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to follow the new movie. However, the new film does feature some of the first movie's cast, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. In fact, during a recent interview with Total Film, Gunn praised the first film's casting choices.
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad: Idris Elba's Role Was So Secret, Even Some of the Crew Didn't Know It

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn kept Idris Elba's Bloodsport role under wraps for quite some time. As reported by ComicBook.com, Gunn recently participated in a Q&A on Twitter where he was asked whether he filmed any alternate scenes, especially character deaths, to prevent story details from being leaked. Gunn said they didn't shoot any smoke screen scenes, though they did go to great lengths to keep Idris Elba's role a secret from everyone, including the crew.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

This Suicide Squad Star’s Description Of The James Gunn Blockbuster Will Get Fans Seriously Hyped

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most explosive, violent, and hilarious films of the summer. So far, we know the movie will be R-rated, and Gunn has confirmed the film’s runtime, among other small details regarding his DC debut. And as fans are pondering the odds of who's most likely to die, one of the stars has shared a description of Gunn's blockbuster that's sure to get fans seriously hyped.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn Says ‘The Suicide Squad’ ‘Will Make Eyeballs Explode With Joy’ In Theaters

James Gunn is doing promos for theater chains ahead of The Suicide Squad’s release in August and he shared one of them that certainly builds up the hype. After missing out last year, the summer movie season is back in full force, with F9 kicking things off this weekend. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be available to stream on HBO Max, but you will also get a chance to see it in theaters too.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Confirms Bloodsport’s Superman Connection

The new trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming film The Suicide Squad has confirmed Superman’s connection to Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport. Originally Idris Elba was set to replace Will Smith as Deadshot for The Suicide Squad due to Smith’s commitments to other projects. Eventually, it was decided that Elba would play a new character altogether so Smith could have the option to reprise the role. For the longest time, no one seemed to know exactly who Elba was playing until his character was revealed to be Bloodsport; a relatively obscure Superman antagonist who first appeared in the late 1980s.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Drops Major Tease for Final The Suicide Squad Trailer

After a long wait, the trailer for The Suicide Squad was finally released back in March and DC fans have been eagerly awaiting another trailer before the movie comes out in August. The movie's director, James Gunn, often answers fan questions on social media, and this week he revealed how the new movie ties in with the 2016 Suicide Squad. While answering questions earlier today, he was asked about the next trailer, and his response has us thinking it's coming this month.
Moviesawardswatch.com

Interview: Joel Kinnaman gets into ‘In Treatment,’ and the difference between James Gunn and David Ayer’s direction of ‘Suicide Squad’

Whether he’s in is a crime drama, science fiction, drama, or even comedy, Joel Kinnaman thrives while delivering an impressive level of authenticity. Not bad for a guy who after high school decided that he wanted to travel the world and paid for it by working three jobs. Kinnaman never sought out stardom at the beginning of his career. He was most concerned about finding a consistent job. It didn’t matter what role it was. He graduated from Malmo Theatre Academy in 2007 and started working at the Gothenburg City Theatre. Many credit his performance on stage in Crime and Punishment as his big breakout performance.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Star John Cena Compares James Gunn To Vince McMahon

The Suicide Squad star John Cena has compared director James Gunn to longtime WWE owner and CEO Vince McMahon. John Cena is certainly having one big year. Later this month he will appear as one of the antagonists in the upcoming Fast and Furious film, F9, and then will appear in James Gunn’s DC movie, The Suicide Squad where he will play as Peacemaker. Based on what John Cena is saying, however, James Gunn reminds him of another boss he has.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad trailer introduces some new antiheroes

DC’s gang of hooligans and blackmailed criminals is back, this time with a few new names, a new director, and no tattooed faced Jokers in sight. The official trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has arrived, and shares a sneak peek at the feature’s upcoming plot. According to the...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’: New Trailer Unleashes Kaiju-Sized “Project Starfish”! [Video]

They’re dying… to save the world. This new trailer suggests that the film’s emotional core rests on the shoulders of Idris Elba‘s Bloodsport, imprisoned for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet(!). As for the rest of the gang, well, they’re as wacky as you’d expect the characters in a James Gunn movie to be, including the ultra-violent King Shark and the child-killing weasel named… Weasel.