Palm Beach County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM EDT * At 1229 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Loxahatchee NWR, or near Wellington, moving west at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Aberdeen, Florida Gardens and Aberdeen Golf Course.

alerts.weather.gov
