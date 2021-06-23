Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Johnson and Johnson vaccine still readily available

By Cassie Fambro
wtvy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was temporarily halted in early April after six women developed a unique blood clot after receiving it, but the vaccine went back in rotation just weeks later. Alabama health providers are still offering the one-and-done vaccine as an option, but they...

www.wtvy.com
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Birmingham, AL
Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Vaccines
Healthhngn.com

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Proves to Be Effective Against Delta Variant, Elicits Neutralizing Antibody Activity

Johnson & Johnson stated on Thursday that its vaccine provoked persistent activity against the Delta and other widespread variants. Data displayed that the permanence of the immune response pulled through at least eight months, according to the United States-based healthcare company. It added that Johnson & Johnson was 85 percent effective. It could also help alleviate death and hospitalization.
Medical & BiotechBoston Herald

Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant, company announces

Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine triggers strong protection against the Delta variant, which is more contagious and spreading quickly across the globe, the company announced Thursday. “We believe that our vaccine offers durable protection against COVID-19 and elicits neutralizing activity against the Delta variant. This adds to the robust...
PharmaceuticalsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

DR. ROACH: More COVID-19 vaccine etiquette

DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren’t known yet. She won’t get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, he won’t go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but I am uncomfortable allowing them to visit because my young children aren’t vaccinated. Medically speaking, am I right to keep my children away from them? – Anon.
Industryabccolumbia.com

Johnson & Johnson to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on teens this fall

CNN– Johnson & Johnson will start testing its COVID-19 vaccine in teens this fall. The pharmaceutical company says it is planning four total pediatric trials. The first includes children 12-17 years old. At least 4,500 participants will be enrolled in all four trials. Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently...
Schuyler County, NYFingerLakes1

Schuyler County Public Health and the Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor partner to hold Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic

Schuyler County Public Health and the Great Escape Ice Cream Parlor are partnering to hold a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will take place on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Attendees will receive the one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine along with a sundae from Great Escape – all at no cost to them.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Johnson & Johnson Is Trashing 60 Million Doses of Its COVID Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) hasn't become the major player in the COVID-19 vaccine market that many expected it to be, in large part because of manufacturing issues at a contractor's facility. Now, those issues have become even worse, and the Food and Drug Administration has told the healthcare giant that it must discard 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Restart Of The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine: A Doctor Explains Why Benefits Far Outweigh Risks

Editor’s Note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 23, 2021, but the labels and fact sheets given to patients will carry a warning about the exceedingly low risk of developing blood clots. Also, close monitoring of the J&J vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that were given emergency use authorization will continue. Dr. William Petri, an infectious-disease physician and immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, explains this development and why the agencies decided that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks.
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Here's where you can go to either get the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines

Walk-ins are welcome at an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Springfield. The city of Springfield will offer vaccines 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 9, at Lincoln Library, 326 S. 7th St. in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health who will be staffing the clinic. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine along with the Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be available. A follow-up clinic for the second Pfizer dose is scheduled for July 30.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.