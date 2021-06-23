Scarlet Nexus Review: Better off as an anime
Scarlet Nexus is the latest from Bandai Namco, an action RPG that has also spawned an anime series that will more or less debut on the very same day (technically the anime will livestream a little earlier than planned; its actual debut is pencilled in for 1 July). Described by its developers as a title in the “brainpunk” genre, I’ve come to think of it as a mixture of the likes of Bayonetta, Code Vein and Persona, at some times deliciously chaotic and at others frustratingly so.stevivor.com