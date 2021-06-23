Scarlet Nexus Review: Better off as an anime

The moment you begin your adventure in Scarlet Nexus, you will be tasked with picking the character you want to play as. There are two available options, as the story of the new Bandai Namco title is told through two different narratives. While the overall experience is kind of the same, as you will be traversing through similar areas and even the stories of the two characters will connect at some point, their gameplay is quite different, alongside some other minor changes which we won’t spoil here. Below we are taking a look at what each character brings to the table, and which one should you choose when you first begin your journey to the Brain Punk world of Scarlet Nexus.