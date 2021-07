After a rather necessary name change, it's been announced that Rainbow Six Extraction is just two months away from releasing. It's hitting PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 16th September 2021, bringing with it a selection of the Operators from Rainbow Six: Siege and putting them in a co-op experience for up to three players. You won't be facing other humans, though — an alien parasite has taken over US cities, giving rise to all sorts of monsters. Check out the first look at gameplay in the video embedded above.