FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth authorities have determined a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist dead was an act of self-defense. According to police, the confrontation occurred Friday after a near collision on the freeway, caused by the motorcyclist driving between lanes on the center of the white line. The driver of a sport utility vehicle changing lanes did not see the motorcyclist, prompting the latter to park in the road - blocking traffic - and walk toward the SUV driver with his gun drawn, KDFW reported.