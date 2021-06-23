Chris Brown under investigation for slapping woman, LAPD says
Embattled singer Chris Brown is once again under investigation for violence against a woman. Police responded to the singer’s home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday, where an unidentified woman claimed Brown had slapped her forcefully during an early-morning argument, according to TMZ. Los Angeles Police Department officers took a report and will forward it to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which will determine if charges will be filed, the outlet reported.thegrio.com