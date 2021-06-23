Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Brown under investigation for slapping woman, LAPD says

By Biba Adams
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Embattled singer Chris Brown is once again under investigation for violence against a woman. Police responded to the singer’s home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday, where an unidentified woman claimed Brown had slapped her forcefully during an early-morning argument, according to TMZ. Los Angeles Police Department officers took a report and will forward it to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which will determine if charges will be filed, the outlet reported.

thegrio.com
Community Policy
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Tarzana, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Wale
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapd#Domestic Violence#Lapd#Tmz#Rolling Stone#Good Morning America#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Woman Says Chris Brown Smacked Her So Hard Her Weave Fell Out

Chris Brown is allegedly back at it again. The Grammy-winning artist has been accused of hitting a woman after an argument in Los Angeles on Friday, police said. According to TMZ, the woman involved in the incident claimed that Brown smacked the back of her head hard enough that her weave came out. There were no reported injuries and it’s unclear if Brown will face any charges but police said they are investigating the incident as a battery and will refer it to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Chris Brown Net Worth: How Much The R&B Singer Is Worth In 2021

Chris Brown has long made headlines for all the wrong reasons, but his transgressions have never hurt his bank account. Sixteen years after he made his debut, the R&B singer continues to attract fans with singles, collaborations, and—of course—controversies. But exactly how much money does he have to show for it? Brown hasn’t released a studio album since 2019, and the pandemic couldn’t have helped matters. The truth about his wealth might actually surprise you. Find out Chris Brown’s net worth in 2021 and find out how he spends his money.
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Chris Brown accused of striking woman at California home, police say

Singer Chris Brown is accused of hitting a woman during an argument in Southern California last week, police told the Daily News. The alleged incident occurred Friday at a home in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, with authorities responding to the scene at around 7:30 a.m. local time, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Report: Chris Brown accused of hitting a woman

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Tuesday that a woman has accused R&B singer Chris Brown, who has faced multiple past allegations of abuse and assault, of hitting her, multiple news outlets reported. An LAPD spokesperson told The Hill that they responded to a call of argument in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Benzino After Backlash for Slamming ‘Satanic’ Lil Nas X #BETAwards Kiss: ‘I Stand By What I Said’

Though legions of viewers took to social media to express their concern over the content of Lil Nas X‘s ‘Call Me By Your Name’ performance at the 2021 BET Awards (which made headlines for featuring a same-sex smooch), Rap media mogul-turned-reality TV star Benzino set the Internet ablaze when he not only suggested the showing wasn’t safe for kids to watch but even went as far as to brand it as ‘satanic’ and ‘irresponsible.’
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Rapper SAINt JHN in Altercation with Lil Uzi Vert, Who Allegedly Flashed Gun

Rapper SAINt JHN was allegedly confronted Friday by Lil Uzi Vert … and all hell broke loose when Vert allegedly flashed his gun. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … SAINt JHN was at Dialogue Cafe in West Hollywood at high noon when Lil Uzi Vert jumped out of a Cadillac Escalade and confronted JHN. We’re told they got into a physical altercation.