Chris Brown under investigation for slapping woman, LAPD says

Chris Brown is allegedly back at it again. The Grammy-winning artist has been accused of hitting a woman after an argument in Los Angeles on Friday, police said. According to TMZ, the woman involved in the incident claimed that Brown smacked the back of her head hard enough that her weave came out. There were no reported injuries and it’s unclear if Brown will face any charges but police said they are investigating the incident as a battery and will refer it to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.