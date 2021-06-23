Cancel
Grays Harbor County, WA

Driver accused of striking bicyclist in Grays Harbor County on Monday, Troopers say

By Martín Bilbao twitter email phone
Olympian
 10 days ago

State Troopers are asking the public to help locate a driver who allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist near Ocean City in Grays Harbor County on Monday. The collision occurred as a 31-year-old Seattle man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of state Route 109 near Burrows Road during the evening, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. A car struck the bicyclist, causing him to separate from the bicycle and land in a ditch, per the release.

