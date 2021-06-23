Yellowstone County Fireworks Ban Doesn’t Infringe on Your Rights (OPINION)
They made the right call. The Yellowstone County Commissioners have moved us to stage two fire restrictions, which include a ban on fireworks. We had a call this morning where a resident said the commissioners are infringing on his right to do what he wants on his own property and said it's no different from the Yellowstone County Health Officer shutting down restaurants during the pandemic. This may take a while but here goes.newstalk955.com