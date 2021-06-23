Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game Gets A Gameplay Trailer
Xbox Game Studios showed off a brand new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game, giving us a taste of gameplay. The company held a contest with thousands of entries coming in, suggesting what the game should be based on their ideas. Two winners were picked and their ideas melded together into a single title, which will be a classic beat 'em up title with a classic '90s arcade look and style. The game will launch exclusively on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1st for a limited time, then will be free-to-play for all fans through the Microsoft Store on Xbox on July 15th. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer as well.bleedingcool.com