The Boys Season 3 Welcomes New Supes Flannery, Wechsler & Villanueva
And The Boys news keeps on rolling, with news hitting Wednesday afternoon that Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy will be joined by three more supes for the third season of Amazon and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's hit series. Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) are set to join the upcoming season. But before you start breaking out your comics, forget about it. All three characters the newest additions are playing are original creations for the series.bleedingcool.com