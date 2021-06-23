The Boys Season 3 Welcomes New Supes Flannery, Wechsler & Villanueva

Even with The CW's Superman & Lois still on a brief summer break until July 13th, it's never too early to start talking about the second season. In this case, the expanded role journalist Chrissy Beppo will have in it now that Deadline Hollywood has confirmed exclusively that Sofia Hasmik has been promoted to series regular for the new season. Hasmik's Chrissy Beppo is a journalist at the Smallville Gazette who has a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. A go-getter with dreams of bigger and better things, a chance encounter with her idol Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) changes her life trajectory. The Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch-starring series is set to wrap up the first season on August 10.