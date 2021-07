They say that change can be stressful. If that old adage is true, then it’s a stressful time right now to be a fan of the hit series “NCIS.”. The Mark Harmon-led crime procedural is moving to a new night. Some fans are wondering if the change will affect the show’s ratings. Within the television world, nothing is too big to fail. Take “The Walking Dead” for instance. That show was once one of the biggest ratings juggernauts on cable. But these days, it’s a pale shadow of its former self with Season 11 to be its last.