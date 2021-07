Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 12 just-opened hot new restaurants. There are restaurants opening everywhere in Dallas, from independently-owned places to corporate concepts from out of town, finally ready to hatch after a year of incubation, with many more in the pipeline. This dozen barely scratches the surface, but you have to start somewhere. Here are 12 restaurants, newly opened in June.