First Thunderbolts CGC 9.8 On Sale Auction At ComicConnect

By Jeremy Konrad
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf speculation is to be believed (and it usually isn't), the Thunderbolts will be making their debut in the MCU soon. Led by Baron Zemo, the group first appeared in Incredible Hulk #449, debuting Citizen X, Meteorite, Techno, MACH-1, Songbird, and Atlas. I remember buying this book off the rack and instantly falling head over heels for the team to the point where I will buy any issue they appear in to this day. On auction right now at ComicConnect in Session #3, Event Auction #46 is a CGC 9.8 copy of this modern key, which is skyrocketing in price right now. Already at $405 as of this writing, this one has major heat behind it. Check out the Thunderbolts against the Hulk below.

bleedingcool.com
