Power Rangers Zeo Cogs Army Building Soldiers Arrive With Hasbro
Power Rangers fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro reveals their new Lighting Collection release with Cogs soldiers 2-pack. These mechanical servants appear in Power Rangers Zeo and are foot soldiers for the powerful Machine Empire. Standing 6" tall, these Cogs will have 20 points of articulation as well s a variety of swappable parts and accessories. For weapons, the Zeo Cogs come with spear weapons and a nice set of blast effects. The Cogs will also feature some amazing swappable heads to show off their terrifying robotic Open Faces. These Cogs will come in box set that features some great artwork making these the perfect army building figures for any Power Rangers fan. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Cogs are priced at $41.99. They are set to release in November 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.bleedingcool.com