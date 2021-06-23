Power Rangers Zeo Cogs Army Building Soldiers Arrive With Hasbro

Reebok recently revealed some new shoes made in cooperation with Hasbro for Power Rangers fans to enjoy. The new shoes take a page from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with colors and details from the series that started it all. There’s even a sixth shoe designed around the Megazord. Each pair also features the respective Power Coin on the tongue of the shoe. Most of the shoes are for adults and start at $100 a pair, but there are some available for kids starting around $65 a pair. I think my favorite design is the Club C Men’s Shoes in Yellow because it has the design from the Sabretooth Tiger Zord on the sides. I really am confused by the weird protrusion on the back of the F/S Hi Women’s Shoes for Pink Ranger fans. I know it’s supposed to mirror the belly of the Pterydactyl Zord, but why is it jutting out like that? It just looks weird. Do I just not have an eye for fashion? Oh, also, the boxes can be stacked together to form the Megazord.