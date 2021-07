The garage doors of CIT Signature Transportation opened to COVID-19 testing in Ames for the last time Wednesday, as testing statewide hit its lowest numbers. Test Iowa announced June 16 that the program, which had tested 644,000 people across Iowa at that point, would be phased out by mid-July. Mary Greeley Medical Center spokesperson Steve Sullivan wrote in an email shortly after that the Story County site at 1501 E Lincoln Way also had an end date of June 30.